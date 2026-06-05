Moving with time, as this popular sedan gets upgrades

The current version of the fifth-generation Honda City has been on sale for six years, and it got an update in 2023. Now, Honda has made the styling sharper and added many new features to bring the car on par with its contemporaries. Although the outside still looks the same as the previous model, the front end is raked sharper and gets a honeycomb grille. There is a lightbar connecting the front headlights on upper models. The 16-inch alloys now get a new design, and the rear taillights are now clear units with a smoked effect. There is even a new colour – Crystal Black to make the car look more aggressive.
Step in and you see the biggest changes. Top models – and we were driving the Hybrid version – get a leatherette ivory and black combination which looks quite good. The front seats are now ventilated in the top models, though sadly, electric adjust is not available. What you do get is a 10.1-inch display that brings Honda on par with many of its competitors. You do get wireless Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto, and the centre screen doubles up for many car functions. You do get an 8-speaker audio system, though the sound is average. We have always admired Honda’s switchable wireless charger and are glad to see it implemented here as well. There is one USB-C charging port in the front, along with a USB-A and one 12-volt port. The HVAC system is a joy to operate with its three clickable buttons that provide a delightful tactile feel.
The back seat is quite comfortable as well. Seating is comfortable, and the 2,600mm wheelbase ensures good legroom. You do get two USB-C ports and separate aircon vents. There is a mechanical rear screen sunshade, though sadly, there are none on the side windows. A sunroof completes the equipment list.
The vehicle we drove was the hybrid version of the Honda City. The 1,498cc motor, along with the electric motor, generates a combined power output of around 126 PS and 253 Nm of torque. This is coupled to an eCVT transmission, and the intelligent ECM calculates the switch between the battery, the ICE, or a combination of the two when more power is required. All of this can be displayed on the 4.2-inch display in the instrumentation console. Interestingly, the top model of the City (non-hybrid) has a fully digital 7-inch display. You also get ADAS Level 2 features like Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High-Beam, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System, Lead Car Departure Notification System and others. Honda’s brilliant lane-watch camera, which turns on when you activate the left-hand indicator, is also a big lifesaver in its products.
The new Honda City is a major improvement on its predecessor and adds several useful features to make it more contemporary and, in a certain kind of way, better to look at than before. The pricing is premium, but the Hybrid version is decently priced, making it value for money with legendary Honda reliability.
Prices start at ₹12 lakh, ex-showroom.