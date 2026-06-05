Moving with time, as this popular sedan gets upgrades

The current version of the fifth-generation Honda City has been on sale for six years, and it got an update in 2023. Now, Honda has made the styling sharper and added many new features to bring the car on par with its contemporaries. Although the outside still looks the same as the previous model, the front end is raked sharper and gets a honeycomb grille. There is a lightbar connecting the front headlights on upper models. The 16-inch alloys now get a new design, and the rear taillights are now clear units with a smoked effect. There is even a new colour – Crystal Black to make the car look more aggressive.

Step in and you see the biggest changes. Top models – and we were driving the Hybrid version – get a leatherette ivory and black combination which looks quite good. The front seats are now ventilated in the top models, though sadly, electric adjust is not available. What you do get is a 10.1-inch display that brings Honda on par with many of its competitors. You do get wireless Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto, and the centre screen doubles up for many car functions. You do get an 8-speaker audio system, though the sound is average. We have always admired Honda’s switchable wireless charger and are glad to see it implemented here as well. There is one USB-C charging port in the front, along with a USB-A and one 12-volt port. The HVAC system is a joy to operate with its three clickable buttons that provide a delightful tactile feel.