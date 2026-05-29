Executive Performance from a sleeper sedan that can outrun most cars on road!

There is no doubt that the E-Class from Mercedes is one of the best saloons you can buy in India for luxury and comfort. It is the car that started the long-wheelbase trend in India, which has been superbly successful, given that most buyers were chauffeured around and did not drive much. But what if you wanted to drive? Then, ladies and gentlemen, comes the perfect E from Mercedes-Benz: the E450 4Matic. This one is a runner – she’s got 381 horsepower from an inline 6-cylinder with turbocharging. The torque? A locomotive hauling 500Nm. You also get a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can give a 23 hp boost when you mash that long travel accelerator to the floorboard. The 9-speed automatic silently dials in the ratios, and you reach 100 km/h from rest in 4.5 seconds, road permitting. Top speed has been electronically limited to 250 km/h. No doubting the capabilities of the M256M engine, and you do get all-wheel drive in the form of Mercedes’ 4Matic, which gives you excellent handling.
On the exterior, the E450 gets the AMG line of trim. The 5 twin-spoke alloys on 18-inch rims look gorgeous. There are no indications outside of its prodigious performance, so this is genuinely a sleeper. It doesn’t shout out to the world, but it will overtake almost anything on the road. The suspension is signature Mercedes-Benz – firm but comfortable, swallowing all kinds of bad roads you tend to encounter, and the car doesn’t bottom out despite its long 3,094mm wheelbase. The other part that is truly admirable is the steering – it does not feel dull or lifeless, and gives you great feedback while driving.
Step inside, and you are greeted with true luxury. The first thing that strikes you is the stunning MBUX Superscreen, a combination of a 12.3-inch front passenger screen, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster. There is a selfie camera in the dashboard for video calls, and that centre screen truly stands out with its 3D map displays and other car-related functions. There is a fingerprint sensor in the middle of the dashboard, which is configurable, letting you identify with key functions. What, however, really takes the cake is the Burmester sound system with its 17 speakers, 4 exciters and 730 watts of system power and Dolby Atmos. Speaker-like exciters unfold a new dimension with a fascinating sound massage. This is surely one of the best sound systems sold in an Indian vehicle.
Rear-seat comfort is what truly sets the E apart from its rivals, and you will not be disappointed. The rear seats can be reclined from 24 to 36 degrees, and you get electric roller blinds on both the rear windows. There is an electric roller blind on the rear windows as well, which comes down automatically when you engage reverse. A wireless charger complements the rest of the rear equipment, and four individual comfort zones keep you in the mood with additional B-pillar-mounted aircon vents.
The E450 is a very safe car as well. 8 airbags cocoon you, with an airbag in the centre to prevent the driver and passenger from crashing into each other in case of an accident. ADS Level 2 features are present in the form of Active Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping & Departure Assist and a 360-Degree Surround Camera with Park Assist. Several of these features, like Distronic, have been part of Mercedes cars for decades.
The E450 comes at a premium of nearly ₹13.5 lakh over the E200. Is it worth it? Well, that depends. If you are primarily going to be driven around, then save your money. But if you are the kind who likes to be pushed back in the seat, grinning ear-to-ear every time you take the wheel, then welcome to the flight deck of the E450. After all, you only live once.
Priced at ₹93.5 lakh, ex-showroom.