Executive Performance from a sleeper sedan that can outrun most cars on road!

Step inside, and you are greeted with true luxury. The first thing that strikes you is the stunning MBUX Superscreen, a combination of a 12.3-inch front passenger screen, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster. There is a selfie camera in the dashboard for video calls, and that centre screen truly stands out with its 3D map displays and other car-related functions. There is a fingerprint sensor in the middle of the dashboard, which is configurable, letting you identify with key functions. What, however, really takes the cake is the Burmester sound system with its 17 speakers, 4 exciters and 730 watts of system power and Dolby Atmos. Speaker-like exciters unfold a new dimension with a fascinating sound massage. This is surely one of the best sound systems sold in an Indian vehicle.

Rear-seat comfort is what truly sets the E apart from its rivals, and you will not be disappointed. The rear seats can be reclined from 24 to 36 degrees, and you get electric roller blinds on both the rear windows. There is an electric roller blind on the rear windows as well, which comes down automatically when you engage reverse. A wireless charger complements the rest of the rear equipment, and four individual comfort zones keep you in the mood with additional B-pillar-mounted aircon vents.

The E450 is a very safe car as well. 8 airbags cocoon you, with an airbag in the centre to prevent the driver and passenger from crashing into each other in case of an accident. ADS Level 2 features are present in the form of Active Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping & Departure Assist and a 360-Degree Surround Camera with Park Assist. Several of these features, like Distronic, have been part of Mercedes cars for decades.

The E450 comes at a premium of nearly ₹13.5 lakh over the E200. Is it worth it? Well, that depends. If you are primarily going to be driven around, then save your money. But if you are the kind who likes to be pushed back in the seat, grinning ear-to-ear every time you take the wheel, then welcome to the flight deck of the E450. After all, you only live once.

Priced at ₹93.5 lakh, ex-showroom.