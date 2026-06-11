The Tiago-ev refresh gives it nice, modern looks

The Tiago was launched in April 2026 and has since been quite a seller for Tata. After some facelifts and minor tweaks, 2026 sees a full-fledged update with new looks, fancy colours and reworked interiors – all in all giving this hatchback a nice upmarket look. You can get yours in petrol, CNG, or EV, with the latter two offered with an AMT gearbox as well as a manual.

New for 2026 is an all-LED headlamp setup with DRLs front and rear. The front grille is solid, with an opening in the lower part for airflow to the condenser, etc. A new clamshell bonnet does duty here, and vertical reflectors at the back sit below the rear taillights with their halo lightbar. Of particular interest is the new wheel-arch cladding, made from recycled materials and finished with a distinctive speckled texture, which could be a subject of discussion. No matter how much you wipe it, it looks somewhat…dirty! The 15-inch alloys have also been redesigned. There is no chrome in the entire body of the car save for the door handles, and it looks quite classy.