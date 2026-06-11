The Tiago-ev refresh gives it nice, modern looks

The Tiago was launched in April 2026 and has since been quite a seller for Tata. After some facelifts and minor tweaks, 2026 sees a full-fledged update with new looks, fancy colours and reworked interiors – all in all giving this hatchback a nice upmarket look. You can get yours in petrol, CNG, or EV, with the latter two offered with an AMT gearbox as well as a manual.
New for 2026 is an all-LED headlamp setup with DRLs front and rear. The front grille is solid, with an opening in the lower part for airflow to the condenser, etc. A new clamshell bonnet does duty here, and vertical reflectors at the back sit below the rear taillights with their halo lightbar. Of particular interest is the new wheel-arch cladding, made from recycled materials and finished with a distinctive speckled texture, which could be a subject of discussion. No matter how much you wipe it, it looks somewhat…dirty! The 15-inch alloys have also been redesigned. There is no chrome in the entire body of the car save for the door handles, and it looks quite classy.
Chrome inserts for the door handles and a shark-fin antenna add a touch of sophistication. At the rear, the tail-lamps feature revised LED elements and are linked by a full-width reflector strip. The rear bumper mirrors the front design, with vertical reflector elements completing the look. In the petrol version, the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder continues with its 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.
The CNG version outputs 75 bhp and 96.5 Nm of torque. These are gutsy and vocal engines, tuned for economy rather than outright performance. The 5-speed manual is quite slick in operation. The EV version is identical, except for a few feature differences. It has two battery options – a 19.2 kWh and a 24 kWh, mated to a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh motor, respectively.
There is a 8-year/1,60,000 kilometres warranty on the 19.2 kWh battery and a lifetime/unlimited kilometres warranty for the first owner of the 24 kWh variant. Performance is peppy, and all models have 6 airbags as well as standard, though ADAS features are absent.
Step inside and the refreshed cabin wows you. Environmentalists would be happy that 20 per cent of the interior is made from recycled materials, and this is stamped on the A-pillar. Top models have a light-grey fabric on the dashboard as well as doors, armrests, etc. There is now a large 10.25-inch screen for infotainment and vehicle settings. This display now has a nifty feature – when you signal left or right, the appropriate side camera gets into action, giving you a Blind side monitor. The AMT version gets a rotary selector like the EV for gear selection. There is a 65-watt USB-C charger besides a normal USB-A charger up front, though interestingly, the petrol car gets a wireless charger as well, which has been omitted in the EV version. The back seat also gets a 65-watt USB-C charger, which has been omitted in the EV. Thankfully, the HVAC has physical controls, and there is a decent sound system for music. Top models also get a 360-degree camera. The driver’s instrumentation gets a 5-inch multi-function display as well, with static displays for other functions.
The new Tiago and the Tiago.ev makes a compelling case for themselves. They look sharp, and the interiors have become smart and attractive as well. The price proposition is also decent, making it easy to see how even a decade after its launch, the Tiago remains a bestseller.
Prices start at ₹4.70 lakh onwards for the petrol, ₹5.60 lakh onwards for the CNG and ₹6.99 lakh onwards for the EV. All prices ex-showroom.