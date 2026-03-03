This limited-edition SUV celebrates Jeep’s military heritage

In a tribute to the vehicle that started it all, Jeep India proudly reintroduces the Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition, crafted as a modern expression of the rugged, purposeful spirit of the 1941 Willys MB—the original combat‑tested 4x4 that cemented Jeep’s place in history.

A closer look at Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition

Following the extraordinary response to the earlier Willys ’41 Special Edition in 2025—which sold out in just seven days—the new Willys 41 returns with greater authenticity, richer heritage detailing and an expanded suite of equipment that honors its legendary lineage while elevating capability for today’s adventurous drivers. With only 41 units available nationwide, the Wrangler Willys 41 celebrates Jeep’s military heritage while meeting the expectations of modern adventure seekers.

The Wrangler Willys 41 is equipped with a comprehensive set of equipment’s that is built for real‑world adventure including motorised side steps and an integrated Digital Video Recorder amongst others. The Willys 41 also has on offer an optional kit which includes a roof carrier with integrated side ladder and Sunrider roof top.

These enhancements amplify both the practical usability and heritage expression of the Willys 41 2.0, making each unit functionally capable and visually iconic. The optional kit is designed for those who seek greater exploration freedom, these accessories extend the Wrangler’s reputation for open‑air driving and gear‑ready preparedness.