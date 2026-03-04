Mercedes-Benz forays into the luxury people mover segment

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new V-Class, redefining the strongly evolving private luxury mobility space in India. The New V-Class seamlessly combines unparalleled space, luxurious comfort and avant-garde design creating an atmosphere of luxury, space and freedom, unprecedented, providing a serene and composed environment to customers, in the lap of luxury and privacy, while on the move.

Luxury people mover - the new V-Class

Available in the extra-long wheelbase configuration (5,370 mm length, 3,430 mm wheelbase, 1,928 mm width, 1,880 mm height) as standard, the V-Class is designed for those who command their environment and appreciate the freedom to move in unparalleled comfort. Addressing the growing trend of ‘personal luxury space’, the V-Class represents a new category of luxury mobility: an oasis of personal space, freedom and luxurious comfort for power elites, trendsetters and affluent Indian families, who value exclusivity and security.

With the V-Class, Mercedes-Benz offers discerning customers a ‘Private Suite’, that is designed to transform every journey into a deeply personal experience, creating a curated space on wheels. The V-Class truly becomes a private suite on the move, highly refined, spacious, and shaped around the customers individual preferences. Increasingly Indian families are preferring luxury private vehicles for family travel, accompanied by pets and the V-Class is aimed at such families with diverse requirements. The V-Class will be an additional vehicle for these families for whom travelling in luxury, with freedom and privacy remains of utmost importance.