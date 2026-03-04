Mercedes-Benz forays into the luxury people mover segment

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new V-Class, redefining the strongly evolving private luxury mobility space in India. The New V-Class seamlessly combines unparalleled space, luxurious comfort and avant-garde design creating an atmosphere of luxury, space and freedom, unprecedented, providing a serene and composed environment to customers, in the lap of luxury and privacy, while on the move.
Available in the extra-long wheelbase configuration (5,370 mm length, 3,430 mm wheelbase, 1,928 mm width, 1,880 mm height) as standard, the V-Class is designed for those who command their environment and appreciate the freedom to move in unparalleled comfort. Addressing the growing trend of ‘personal luxury space’, the V-Class represents a new category of luxury mobility: an oasis of personal space, freedom and luxurious comfort for power elites, trendsetters and affluent Indian families, who value exclusivity and security.
With the V-Class, Mercedes-Benz offers discerning customers a ‘Private Suite’, that is designed to transform every journey into a deeply personal experience, creating a curated space on wheels. The V-Class truly becomes a private suite on the move, highly refined, spacious, and shaped around the customers individual preferences. Increasingly Indian families are preferring luxury private vehicles for family travel, accompanied by pets and the V-Class is aimed at such families with diverse requirements. The V-Class will be an additional vehicle for these families for whom travelling in luxury, with freedom and privacy remains of utmost importance.
The sophisticated 6-seat layout features first-class luxury individual seats in the second row with 3-stage ventilation and massage, calf support, deployable cupholders, and wireless charging. The third row breaks new ground as the first vehicle in its segment to offer ventilated seats, complemented by 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, and USB charging ports. The front row offers electrically adjustable and ventilated seats with cushion length adjustment, establishing a luxurious command centre.
The cabin ambience is elevated by 64-colour ambient lighting, a Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos offering 15 loudspeakers delivering 640 W of output, THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control, heat-insulating glass with sunblind, and the ENERGIZING Comfort programme with up to ten harmoniously tuned wellness modes including nature soundscapes. Electric sliding doors on both sides can be operated via the key, exterior door handle, driver’s seat, or a button on the door panel, while the electrically operable split tailgate allows easy loading even in tight spaces.
Other notable features include AIRMATIC Air Suspension (India is the first market to offer this feature on both powertrains), increased driving comfort on every terrain, improved fuel consumption at high speeds, and automatically regulated damping with selectable drive programmes. For the 6-seat layout with first-class luxury individual seats, you get 3-stage ventilation on Row 2 and massage with calf support and wireless charging. The exterior gets AMG Line Exterior and interiors with a star-pattern radiator grille, LED light strip, AMG ventilation grilles, and logo projector.
Infotainment is courtesy MBUX with touch display, a Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos, offering 15 loudspeakers and a bass reflex box with a 640 W output and 64-colour ambient lighting. For the interiors there is a choice between Lugano Leather Beige and Lugano Leather Black. Lighting comes through a MULTIBEAM LED with Highbeam Assist Plus – 84 individually controllable high-performance LEDs per module, adapting to traffic conditions. Safety has not been ignored either and you get 7 standard airbags (including window airbags extending from A to D pillar), driver camera with ATTENTION ASSIST, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and many other features.
Mercedes-Benz India will commence local production of the V-Class. This strategic move reinforces the company’s three-decade-long commitment to the Indian market. Mercedes-Benz announced the start of local production of the uber-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. The V-Class will be the second product Mercedes-Benz announced for local production this year.
Introductory price at 1.4 crore, ex-showroom.