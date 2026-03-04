VinFast structures its automotive portfolio and unveils two new ultra-luxury models

Interior details

Both models share a cohesive, brand-specific design language enriched with symbolic detailing and premium materials. The grille features straight vertical slats inspired by the resilience of Vietnamese bamboo, while the wing-shaped emblem evokes the Lac bird in ascent.

Decorative motifs derived from the Dong Son bronze drum and terraced rice fields are thoughtfully integrated and intentionally repeated across exterior and interior elements, celebrating cultural heritage and national pride. Notably, the “Lac Hong” wordmark is crafted in a calligraphic style and rendered in genuine gold-plated alloy, creating a distinctive and sophisticated brand signature. Inside the cabin, the Lac Hong 800S and 900S are meticulously appointed with top-tier materials including Nappa leather, rare woods and refined gold-plated accents.

Both vehicles integrate advanced intelligent technologies and comprehensive safety systems, complemented by ultra-luxury amenities such as zero-gravity executive seating, automatic power-assisted doors and premium entertainment systems from globally renowned brands. The Lac Hong 900S further enhances exclusivity with a privacy partition separating the cockpit and rear cabin, a starlight headliner, a large-format projection entertainment system and a foldable executive workstation for second-row occupants. Together, these features transform each vehicle into a sophisticated mobile environment for travel, productivity and immersive leisure.

In terms of performance, both models are equipped with an all-new fully active suspension system engineered to deliver exceptional ride comfort and dynamic stability. They can be configured with a tri-motor powertrain comprising one front motor and two rear motors, generating a combined output of up to 460 kW and ensuring commanding performance aligned with their ultra-luxury positioning.

The Lac Hong 800S and 900S are scheduled for commercial launch in 2027.