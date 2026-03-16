Clearly, lively & advanced in star power: The new CLA Electric from Mercedes-Benz

The CLA has always been a great entry-level sedan in the Mercedes-Benz range – it looks good, has a powerful drivetrain and is priced reasonably. Now, the company is offering a BEV utilising the company’s Mercedes-Benz modular architecture (MMA) platform and it comes with some really impressive tech. Based on a 800-volt system, it utilises four computers to control everything, from a seamless driving experience to digital controls and the very advanced ADAS Level 2 system.

Exploring the new CLA Electric from Mercedes-Benz

Let us however as usual start with the looks of the car. Those frameless windows look very classy, and the new lighting system is unique – the whole front grille lights up with 142 stars when you lock and unlock. Stars also light up in the headlights and the connected tail lights – making the world know what you are driving. 18-inch alloy wheels are part of the AMG line, and the whole vehicle is now longer, almost on par with the C-class in terms of length. With a wheelbase of 2,970 mm, you get quite a bit of space in the rear seat as well. There is a useful frunk (front trunk) as well, with a space of 101 litres.

On the inside, there is a lot of tech-wizardry going on. The main display is a 14-inch unit, and it offers Google Cloud’s new Automotive AI Agent for in-vehicle use, using bespoke data from Google Maps – but what sets it apart is the way it delivers the guidance via the trusted and familiar Mercedes-Benz interface. There is also a 10.25-inch driver display, naturally fully customisable, for all relevant details. The illuminated star pattern on the dashboard looks very beautiful, and you get 6 USB-C ports at 100 watts to enable fast charging of all your devices, in addition to a front wireless charger!