Power Star for one of the world's fastest SUVs

Germans are known for speed and precision engineering, and this brand has some of the fastest SUVs on earth, one of which is now coming to India
The Audi SQ8 offers the perfect balance of SUV functionality and emotional design with exceptional S model performance, thanks to a biturbo V8 engine capable of producing 500 horsepower.
Audi has now provided significant updates for model year 2026 to its flagship SQ8. The updates included a bolder design and upgraded lighting technology, revised front and rear fascias, new wheels and exterior colors, and new decorative interior inlays. For 2026, the SQ8 receives the LED interior lighting plus package as standard equipment across all trim levels, and two new optional packages: the Carbon package; and the Audi Sport Crimson Red stitching package.
The new SQ8 TFSI takes performance to another level – it impresses with a redesigned spoiler on the front bumper as well as a sporty under-ride guard at the front and a prominent diffuser at the rear. The single frame stands out with vertical L-shaped inlays in a sporty colour scheme. The larger air intakes feature honeycomb grilles across the surface. As part of the product upgrade, the SQ8 TFSI now runs on the established 4.0 TFSI V8 with 500 bhp and 770Nm of torque and a fast-shifting eight-speed tiptronic and quattro permanent all-wheel drive. With this engine, the SQ8 TFSI accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, with an electronically governed top speed of 250 km/h. With its firing order of 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8, the 4.0 TFSI provides a distinctive sporty and sonorous sound.
At low to medium loads and acceleration speeds – from 160 to 250Nm and between 950 and 2,500rpm with a maximum torque requirement of 145Nm – the cylinder-on-demand system deactivates cylinders 2, 3, 5, and 8 in the upper gears by shutting off injection and ignition and closing the intake and exhaust valves. The switching process takes just milliseconds and goes virtually unnoticed by the driver. In four-cylinder mode, the operating points in the active cylinders shift to higher load, which boosts thermal efficiency, while the deactivated cylinders follow, essentially with no losses, like gas springs. When the driver presses the accelerator pedal, the deactivated cylinders reactivate immediately. To achieve the sporty sound, there is an exhaust flap on each tailpipe that modulates the sound depending on load and rev speed.
For an ideal driving experience, a vehicle requires not only first-class engines but also outstanding suspension components. In the advanced suspension package (SQ8 Vorsprung), owners also benefit from the sport differential. When cornering at high speed, it uses two multi-disc clutches to shift the torques between the rear wheels, giving the wheel on the outside of the curve, which has the better grip, the greater share. Known as torque vectoring, this makes handling even more effortless and precise. When turning or accelerating in a curve, the large sports SUV coupé presses into the curve, minimising the tendency to understeer.
The second component in the package is electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS). Here, both axles are equipped with a compact electric motor coupled to a transmission. It splits the stabiliser into two halves. When driving straight, it allows them to work largely independently of each other, which reduces body movements on uneven roads. In sporty driving, however, the electric motor causes the two halves to rotate in opposite directions, thus working together as a unit. This means that the car leans into the curve significantly less, and the steering response becomes more precise. The eAWS is powered by a 48-volt supercapacitor. The compact, lightweight energy storage unit, which can absorb and release high currents in a very short time, supplies the two electric motors with a maximum power of 1.5 kW each.
You do get a full set of ADAS Level 2 features as standard. Amongst its features, you get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and a 360-Degree Camera & Park Assist amongst others.
Priced at ₹1.77 crore, ex-showroom.