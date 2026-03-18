Power Star for one of the world's fastest SUVs

Clever engineering

At low to medium loads and acceleration speeds – from 160 to 250Nm and between 950 and 2,500rpm with a maximum torque requirement of 145Nm – the cylinder-on-demand system deactivates cylinders 2, 3, 5, and 8 in the upper gears by shutting off injection and ignition and closing the intake and exhaust valves. The switching process takes just milliseconds and goes virtually unnoticed by the driver. In four-cylinder mode, the operating points in the active cylinders shift to higher load, which boosts thermal efficiency, while the deactivated cylinders follow, essentially with no losses, like gas springs. When the driver presses the accelerator pedal, the deactivated cylinders reactivate immediately. To achieve the sporty sound, there is an exhaust flap on each tailpipe that modulates the sound depending on load and rev speed.

For an ideal driving experience, a vehicle requires not only first-class engines but also outstanding suspension components. In the advanced suspension package (SQ8 Vorsprung), owners also benefit from the sport differential. When cornering at high speed, it uses two multi-disc clutches to shift the torques between the rear wheels, giving the wheel on the outside of the curve, which has the better grip, the greater share. Known as torque vectoring, this makes handling even more effortless and precise. When turning or accelerating in a curve, the large sports SUV coupé presses into the curve, minimising the tendency to understeer.

The second component in the package is electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS). Here, both axles are equipped with a compact electric motor coupled to a transmission. It splits the stabiliser into two halves. When driving straight, it allows them to work largely independently of each other, which reduces body movements on uneven roads. In sporty driving, however, the electric motor causes the two halves to rotate in opposite directions, thus working together as a unit. This means that the car leans into the curve significantly less, and the steering response becomes more precise. The eAWS is powered by a 48-volt supercapacitor. The compact, lightweight energy storage unit, which can absorb and release high currents in a very short time, supplies the two electric motors with a maximum power of 1.5 kW each.

You do get a full set of ADAS Level 2 features as standard. Amongst its features, you get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keeping Assist, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and a 360-Degree Camera & Park Assist amongst others.

Priced at ₹1.77 crore, ex-showroom.