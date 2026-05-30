A new MY2026 introduction for this premium EV manufacturer

Tesla has introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India, a new variant of the Model Y- the world’s best-selling EV as of March 2026. The new variant introduces a suite of hardware and design enhancements, elevating both performance and interior sophistication.

Key highlights of Model Y Premium:

All-Black Interior: A sleek, cohesive cabin aesthetic with a fully blacked-out headliner and premium interior trim, delivering a more premium and immersive driving experience. An alternative is the Zen Grey Interior, an option that adds a modern, minimalist touch to the cabin, complementing the car’s refined design language and offering a fresh visual identity.

A larger, 16-inch high-resolution touchscreen with improved responsiveness and enhanced user interface, offering faster access to vehicle controls, navigation, and entertainment features. Zen Grey Interior: An alternative option that adds a modern, minimalist touch to the cabin, complementing the car’s refined design language and offering a fresh visual identity.

Model Y Premium offers 2,138 litres of storage space, providing versatile seating and storage for up to 5 passengers with adequate luggage space and power-folding seats. With ultra-responsive motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, boasting a range of up to 500 kilometres (WLTP).