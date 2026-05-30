A new MY2026 introduction for this premium EV manufacturer

Tesla has introduced the 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive in India, a new variant of the Model Y- the world’s best-selling EV as of March 2026. The new variant introduces a suite of hardware and design enhancements, elevating both performance and interior sophistication.
Key highlights of Model Y Premium:
All-Black Interior: A sleek, cohesive cabin aesthetic with a fully blacked-out headliner and premium interior trim, delivering a more premium and immersive driving experience. An alternative is the Zen Grey Interior, an option that adds a modern, minimalist touch to the cabin, complementing the car’s refined design language and offering a fresh visual identity.
A larger, 16-inch high-resolution touchscreen with improved responsiveness and enhanced user interface, offering faster access to vehicle controls, navigation, and entertainment features. Zen Grey Interior: An alternative option that adds a modern, minimalist touch to the cabin, complementing the car’s refined design language and offering a fresh visual identity.
Model Y Premium offers 2,138 litres of storage space, providing versatile seating and storage for up to 5 passengers with adequate luggage space and power-folding seats. With ultra-responsive motors, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, boasting a range of up to 500 kilometres (WLTP).
Last month, Tesla launched the Model Y L six-seater in India, which is designed as the ultimate family vehicle offering a range of up to 681 km (WLTP), 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 5.0 seconds and cargo space up to 2,539 litres to provide more interior space, versatility and utility for family users. With its three-row design, Model Y L maximises headroom, legroom and comfort, giving a unique experience for the driver and passengers.
Ms Isabel Fan, Senior Director, Tesla, said, “Tesla's mission is to build a world of amazing abundance. Tesla enables the use of electric vehicles by increasing the accessibility of Tesla technology and providing charging solutions around people’s lifestyles. Tesla will keep investing in the country to create a seamless EV experience in India, with more retail coverage, after-sales services and charging locations coming soon.”
To further ease the ownership experience, customers can now purchase the Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive at a monthly EMI starting at just ₹39,991, with a down payment of just ₹6,00,000, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for premium electric vehicles. By switching to Tesla Model Y Premium, customers can achieve savings of up to ₹20,002 per month through reduced fuel and maintenance costs, underscoring the long-term cost benefits and lower total cost of ownership of EVs. It also gives mid-segment SUV and sedan owners the opportunity to upgrade to Tesla with an effective ownership cost as low as ₹19,990 per month.
With Home Charging Program, Tesla has empowered owners in all states across India to charge at their convenience. Tesla will continue to invest in the country for a comprehensive public charging solution.
Prices start at ₹50.89 lakh for the MY2026 Model Y and ₹62 lakh for the Model Y L (6-seater).