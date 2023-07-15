Christian Horner amused as other teams copy Red Bull

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner says McLaren has "a very similar concept" to Red Bull, following the British outfit's resurgence at the grand prix held in Silverstone.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualified in the top three, while Norris also went on to secure second place in the race.

"I was looking at the car on the grid (at Silverstone), and it’s the first time I’ve really seen it this year," said Horner, adding that "You can see the philosophy they’ve borrowed is very similar, that they’ve chosen a similar path."

And he is pleased about it too. "It's flattering, isn't it? It’s fairly logical that you would look to emulate it (Red Bull's dominant design). Which some teams have chosen to do," he said.

"It’s inevitable that will happen, and why wouldn’t you when you’ve got a car that’s performing like ours?" said the Red Bull team boss who added that his "job is to win".