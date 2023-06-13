Lewis Hamilton finds new love interest in Shakira?

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and singer Shakira are reportedly "dating" claim reports from the USA. The fact that the duo have been spotted together on numerous occasions has resulted in speculations and interest flooding in from all angles.

Shakira was present in the paddock at the Spanish Grand Prix and was also spotted having dinner with the Mercedes F1 driver and friends.

Reportedly, the duo is spending time together and Hamilton was also seen taking Shakira for a spin on a boat while he was in Miami for the Miami Grand Prix.

The singer now lives in Miami after her marriage with Spain footballer Gerard Pique ended last year.