Indian Racing Festival 2024: Formula 4 cars race on the banks of Dal Lake

Scheduled for later this year, the festival will feature the Indian Racing League (IRL), the Indian Formula 4 Championship, and the JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC). It will be hosted by Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) in partnership with JK Tyre.

Held on Sunday, the promotional event, conducted in partnership with Jammu & Kashmir Tourism, saw Formula 4 cars race from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park along the 1.7-km-long Boulevard Road. The cars were piloted by 2023 Indian Racing League champion Sohil Shah, 2023 Indian F4 Vice Champion Rishon Rajeev, and Formula 4 India driver Shriya Lohia.

Other drivers, like drifting champion Sanam Sekhon, and Pratik Dalal, showcased their drifting skills with Lexus' and BMWs, while daredevils from Bengaluru and Coimbatore captivated onlookers with their stunts.