Audi to takeover Sauber, enter Formula 1 as constructor in 2026

Andreas Seidl, who Audi says will act as the face of the future Audi Formula 1 Team and oversee the running of its Formula 1 project, joined Sauber in 2023 as the CEO from McLaren, a team that he steered as the team principal between 2019 and 2022. According to Seidl, the team already has a clear roadmap to become competitive. It will work from Hinwil and from its F1 power unit facility in Neuburg, Germany.

Another important member who will join the Audi F1 team is Oliver Hoffmann, who currently heads Audi’s Technical Department. In his role as a General Representative, he will be responsible for the team, the power unit, and will also go on to become the Chairman of the Board of Directors of all companies under the Sauber Group.