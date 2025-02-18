Formula 1 unveils a star-studded music line-up for 75th anniversary launch event

Formula 1 is set to kick off the 2025 season in spectacular fashion with F1 75 Live, an unprecedented launch event taking place today, Tuesday, 18 February, at London’s iconic O2 Arena. Marking the sport’s 75th anniversary, this historic occasion will bring together all 10 Formula 1 teams and 20 drivers alongside a stellar line-up of global musical talent.

Hosted by British comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, the event will feature electrifying performances from a diverse array of artists. US country music sensation Kane Brown, multi-platinum recording artist and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the legendary British pop band Take That are all set to take the stage. In addition, acclaimed composer Brian Tyler will present Are We Dreaming, an immersive audio-visual experience that explores humanity’s place in the universe through music and breathtaking imagery.