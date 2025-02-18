Formula 1 unveils a star-studded music line-up for 75th anniversary launch event
Formula 1 is set to kick off the 2025 season in spectacular fashion with F1 75 Live, an unprecedented launch event taking place today, Tuesday, 18 February, at London’s iconic O2 Arena. Marking the sport’s 75th anniversary, this historic occasion will bring together all 10 Formula 1 teams and 20 drivers alongside a stellar line-up of global musical talent.
Hosted by British comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, the event will feature electrifying performances from a diverse array of artists. US country music sensation Kane Brown, multi-platinum recording artist and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the legendary British pop band Take That are all set to take the stage. In addition, acclaimed composer Brian Tyler will present Are We Dreaming, an immersive audio-visual experience that explores humanity’s place in the universe through music and breathtaking imagery.
Traditionally, this time of year is dedicated to individual F1 car launches, where teams unveil their challengers ahead of the season opener. However, F1 75 Live represents a bold new approach, transforming the car launch process into a grand celebration of the sport’s rich heritage and thrilling future. Each team will reveal their 2025 livery in dedicated performances, heightening the drama and spectacle of the occasion.
The event will also feature appearances from F1 legends and global stars from the world of entertainment, bringing together an unprecedented fusion of motorsport, music and showmanship.
For fans unable to attend in person, F1 75 Live will be broadcast live by Formula 1’s global media partners, with free streaming available on F1’s official social media channels, including YouTube.
As excitement builds for the 2025 Formula 1 season, F1 75 Live promises to set the tone for a year of high-speed action, intense rivalries and grand celebration of the sport turning 75 years before the cars and drivers go on the track this spring.