Naga Chaitanya to Lead Hyderabad Blackbirds in Indian Racing League 2024, elevating the festival’s appeal

Renowned actor and motorsport enthusiast Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is set to amplify the excitement of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) by taking the helm of Hyderabad Blackbirds as the team owner for the 2024 season of the Indian Racing League (IRL). A passionate follower of Formula 1 and a dedicated collector of supercars and motorcycles, Naga brings a unique combination of motorsport passion and star power. His deep love for racing, coupled with his influence as a youth icon and his stature in the entertainment industry, is expected to significantly boost the festival's visibility and attract a wider audience to the thrilling event.

The Hyderabad Blackbirds are one of six city-based teams competing in the Indian Racing League, the world’s first gender-neutral, franchise-based racing competition that features talented drivers from both India and abroad. Naga Chaitanya’s involvement will further elevate the league’s allure as it gears up for its most ambitious season yet. He joins a roster of celebrity team owners, including fellow actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, as well as cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.