Naga Chaitanya to Lead Hyderabad Blackbirds in Indian Racing League 2024, elevating the festival’s appeal

Renowned actor and motorsport enthusiast Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is set to amplify the excitement of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) by taking the helm of Hyderabad Blackbirds as the team owner for the 2024 season of the Indian Racing League (IRL). A passionate follower of Formula 1 and a dedicated collector of supercars and motorcycles, Naga brings a unique combination of motorsport passion and star power. His deep love for racing, coupled with his influence as a youth icon and his stature in the entertainment industry, is expected to significantly boost the festival's visibility and attract a wider audience to the thrilling event.
The Hyderabad Blackbirds are one of six city-based teams competing in the Indian Racing League, the world’s first gender-neutral, franchise-based racing competition that features talented drivers from both India and abroad. Naga Chaitanya’s involvement will further elevate the league’s allure as it gears up for its most ambitious season yet. He joins a roster of celebrity team owners, including fellow actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, as well as cricket legend Sourav Ganguly.
The Indian Racing Festival, organised by RPPL, includes the FMSCI-approved Indian Racing League and the FEI-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), designed to nurture young talent and provide them with a platform to shine. The festival will be broadcast live on Star Sports and FanCode, aiming to captivate India’s growing motorsports fanbase.
The Indian Racing League 2024 kicks off on August 24 at the Madras International Circuit, followed by India’s first-ever night street circuit race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit a week later. Hyderabad Blackbirds will compete against teams from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, and Kolkata in the season opener.