Karna Kadur-Musa Sherif clinch 2024 Indian National Rally Championship title

Ace Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill and co-driver Aniruddha Rangnekar won the 48th edition of the famed K1000 rally though Karna Kadur and veteran co-driver Musa Sherif (Arka Motorsports) took home the 2024 INRC title after the sixth and final round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship that concluded in Tumkur, Karnataka on Sunday.
With this, Karna Kadur wins his third overall INRC National title after victories in 2016 and 2022. Notably, this is a record 8th National co-driver title for Kasargod’s Musa Sherif. He also has an SUV National title and an IRC title bringing the total to 10 co-driver National titles in a motorsports career spanning over 3 decades.
Musa shared his elation with Indulge adding "This year’s competition level was very high with fast cars and many talented drivers. Till the last stage of the final round, three drivers were fighting for the championship. This is a great achievement for me to win 10 national titles, after 32 continuous seasons and participating in 325 rallies."
Arjuna Awardee Gill (co-driver Rangnekar) won the K1000 Rally, his third in a row following victories in Hyderabad and Kodagu earlier this year. A season win would have meant an 8th championship title for Gill.
Jason Saldanha and co-driver Thimmu Uddapanda (Arka Motorsports) finished in second place ahead of Aroor Arjun Rao and Satish Rajagopal (Mandovi Racing) who slid to third position after a puncture in the last stage of the event.
Aditya Thakur and co-driver Virender Kashyap (Chettinad Sporting) of Himachal Pradesh provisionally won the National title in the INRC2 class and finished fourth overall.
Daraius Shroff and Arjun Dheerendra (Chettinad Sporting), won both the K1000 rally and the INRC3 Class title this year (provisional).
Husband-wife pair of Aneeshnath and Amritha (A&A Motorsports) of Bengaluru won the FMSCI Classic Challenge Cup for 2024 (provisional).
Baljinder Singh Dhillon (Delhi) and co-driver Goutham CP of Bengaluru (A&A Motorsports) had already clinched the Gypsy Cup (provisional) with one round to spare.