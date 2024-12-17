Karna Kadur-Musa Sherif clinch 2024 Indian National Rally Championship title

With this, Karna Kadur wins his third overall INRC National title after victories in 2016 and 2022. Notably, this is a record 8th National co-driver title for Kasargod’s Musa Sherif. He also has an SUV National title and an IRC title bringing the total to 10 co-driver National titles in a motorsports career spanning over 3 decades.

Musa shared his elation with Indulge adding "This year’s competition level was very high with fast cars and many talented drivers. Till the last stage of the final round, three drivers were fighting for the championship. This is a great achievement for me to win 10 national titles, after 32 continuous seasons and participating in 325 rallies."

Arjuna Awardee Gill (co-driver Rangnekar) won the K1000 Rally, his third in a row following victories in Hyderabad and Kodagu earlier this year. A season win would have meant an 8th championship title for Gill.