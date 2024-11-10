NASCAR legend Bobby Allison passes away aged 86

NASCAR Hall of Famer and iconic figure of classic NASCAR racing, Bobby Allison, has passed away at the age of 86. Bobby's legacy spans over three decades, marked by 85 career victories, including a NASCAR championship title in 1983 and three Daytona 500 triumphs.

His name is synonymous with NASCAR's golden era, where he raced alongside legends like Richard Petty and Michael Waltrip. He was a master of the sport's crown jewel events, conquering not only Daytona but also securing four victories in the prestigious Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. His versatility extended beyond stock cars, with two appearances in the Indianapolis 500 in the 1970s.

Beyond his on-track achievements, Allison was a fan favorite, earning NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award six times. His connection with fans solidified his status as a beloved figure in the sport.

News of Allison's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from the NASCAR community. Fans and fellow drivers took to social media to express their condolences and celebrate his remarkable career.

"Rest in Peace legend," wrote an unofficial fan page dedicated to Joe Gibbs Racing's #54 entry. "Sincere condolences to the NASCAR family," another fan shared. Many expressed their sadness at the loss of a "hero" and offered their prayers for his family.

A statement from the Allison family confirmed his passing, acknowledging his declining health in recent years. They encouraged fans to honour his memory by supporting his home church, Saint Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville, North Carolina, as well as the International Motorsports Hall of Fame Preservation Society and the Victory Junction Gang Camp.

NASCAR is expected to pay tribute to Allison during the upcoming season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, ensuring that his legacy is remembered and celebrated as the 2024 season concludes. Allison's impact on the sport will forever be etched in NASCAR history, and his contributions will continue to inspire generations of drivers and fans.