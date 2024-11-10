Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh passes away aged 80

Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh, celebrated for his versatile roles across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, passed away on Saturday night in Chennai at the age of 80 due to age-related health issues.

With a career spanning over 40 years and around 400 films, Delhi Ganesh became a beloved figure through his comedic flair, emotional range, and relatable portrayals of middle-class characters. Before his film career, he served in the Indian Air Force from 1964 to 1974 and later debuted in the 1976 film Pattina Pravesam, directed by K Balachander.

Some of his notable works include Engamma Maharani (1981), Nayakan (1987), Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), Michael Madana Kamarajan (1990), Aahaa..! (1997), and Thenali (2000). His Telugu films Jaitra Yatra and Punnami Naagu and Malayalam classics like Devasuram and Dhruvam further showcased his talent.

Delhi Ganesh also found popularity on Tamil television, especially for his role in the 1996 serial Ragasiyam. His last appearance was in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Recognised with numerous awards, including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Pasi (1976) and the Kalaimamani Award, he shared the screen with icons like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Suriya.

Tributes have poured in on social media, honouring his grounded nature and immense contribution to the industry. His legacy lives on through his cherished roles and his son, Mahadevan (Maha), who also entered Tamil cinema.