Bihar’s beloved folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away aged 72; PM Narendra Modi, Richa Chadha pay tribute

Sharda Sinha, the beloved ‘Bihar Kokila’ known for her iconic folk renditions like Vivah Geet and Chhath Geet, passed away aged 72 on November 5 after battling cancer. The legendary singer was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi where she was placed on a ventilator before her health deteriorated. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, confirmed her passing on social media, expressing the family’s grief, “Chhathi Maiya has called mother to her. She is no longer among us.”

Sharda’s career, which began in the 1980s, was marked by her soulful contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi folk music. Her voice captured the spirit of Bihar’s traditions, especially during Chhath Puja celebrations with songs like Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan and Kelwa Ke Paat Par. She gained widespread recognition, performing at prestigious events including Bihar Utsav in New Delhi and even for dignitaries like the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

Her contribution to Indian cinema added to her legacy, as she lent her voice to Maine Pyar Kiya and Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2. In recognition of her cultural impact, Sinha was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Bhushan in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, calling her an “irreparable loss” for the music world, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the void left by her passing.