Legendary music producer Quincy Jones passes away aged 91

Quincy Jones, the groundbreaking music producer, composer, and arranger behind some of the most iconic moments in music history, passed away at 91. Surrounded by family, Quincy passed away on Sunday at his Bel Air home, as confirmed by his publicist, Arnold Robinson.

The producer’s family released a statement honouring his extraordinary life and legacy, saying, “We celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

From humble beginnings in Chicago, Quincy rose to fame, working with stars like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles, and becoming one of the first Black executives in Hollywood. His production of Michael Jackson’s Thriller remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, blending rock, funk, disco, and pop in a genre-defining way. Jones was also known for creating the all-star charity single We Are the World in 1985, composed to aid famine relief in Africa.

Quincy's contributions spanned film and television, scoring classics like Roots and In the Heat of the Night. His extensive accolades include 28 Grammy Awards, two honorary Academy Awards, an Emmy, and the prestigious French Legion d’Honneur.

Music was his refuge from a challenging childhood. After discovering his love for piano at a young age, Quincy devoted himself to music, eventually working with artists across genres—from jazz legends to pop and R&B stars. He later launched Quincy Jones Entertainment, contributing to the success of the hit TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Driven by a spirit of optimism and adventure, Quincy used his fame for philanthropy, founding the Listen Up! Foundation to connect young people with music and technology. He leaves behind a rich legacy, with seven children and a world forever influenced by his visionary talent.