Rohit Bal passes away at 63, brings the curtain down on an epic era of Indian fashion

Starting off his fashion career along with his brother Rajiv Bal in 1986, Rohit debuted on the runway with his independent maiden collection in the year 1990. Since then there had been no looking back for this enterprising and innovative designer, who also worked with Khadi Gram Udyog and Biba Apparels among others. A maverick thinker in the world of fashion who never hesitated to experiment and also encourage juniors, Rohit opened his first flagship store in Delhi followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. He had also ventured into designing jewellery. However, for the last few years before his demise today, Rohit had not been keeping well and was hospitalised on several occasions.

But this year, Rohit made a thumping comeback on the runway, as late as October 13, 2024, at the LFWxFDCI show which was concluded with his last collection Kaaynaat – A Bloom in the Universe. The collection left audiences spellbound, with its celebration of the boundless beauty of nature and the delicate elegance of flowers.

Held at the magnificent Imperial Hotel, the evening was a breathtaking tribute to nature's eternal cycle of growth, reflected in every garment that graced the runway. Rohit Bal’s collection, inspired by Lakmē Rouge Bloom launch, captured the essence of life’s slow unfolding beauty—just like a flower in bloom. The collection featured flowing fabrics, intricate embroidery, and vibrant hues that mirrored the mysteries of the universe. Delicate floral motifs symbolized the bloom of life, with each ensemble narrating the journey of a flower from bud to full bloom under a starlit sky.



