Rohit Bal passes away at 63, brings the curtain down on an epic era of Indian fashion

owevr“If you ask me about my favourite fashion icon, it will always be Rohit Bal. He was my mentor and I worked with him for a decade. He’s a brother to me, a guide, a leader of thought and an absolute original voice in fashion from India who possesses a breath-taking scope of work. Also, he has a great personal sense of style. A most humble and charismatic mix of love and vivaciousness, Rohit is an icon for the generations.” Nothing could summarise better what iconic designer Rohit Bal meant to the Indian world of fashion than this statement from Pankaj of the renowned couture label Pankaj and Nidhi. Pankaj, who’s currently abroad texted Indulge that he is “heartbroken and devastated”.
As the much-feted forerunner of Indian fashion scene, Rohit Bal, 63, breathed his last today, it brought the curtain down on an era marked by originality, boldness and experimental fashion. Rohit, lovingly called Gudda by the fashion fraternity, was one among the handful of innovative designers from the 90s who put the spotlight firmly on the Indian fashion scene and drew global attention towards the unique styles, silhouettes and designs of the Indian ethnic range. Known for his signature lotus and peacock motifs, Bal had among his feted clients, names like Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thruman.
Starting off his fashion career along with his brother Rajiv Bal in 1986, Rohit debuted on the runway with his independent maiden collection in the year 1990. Since then there had been no looking back for this enterprising and innovative designer, who also worked with Khadi Gram Udyog and Biba Apparels among others. A maverick thinker in the world of fashion who never hesitated to experiment and also encourage juniors, Rohit opened his first flagship store in Delhi followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. He had also ventured into designing jewellery. However, for the last few years before his demise today, Rohit had not been keeping well and was hospitalised on several occasions.
But this year, Rohit made a thumping comeback on the runway, as late as October 13, 2024, at the LFWxFDCI show which was concluded with his last collection Kaaynaat – A Bloom in the Universe. The collection left audiences spellbound, with its celebration of the boundless beauty of nature and the delicate elegance of flowers.
Held at the magnificent Imperial Hotel, the evening was a breathtaking tribute to nature's eternal cycle of growth, reflected in every garment that graced the runway. Rohit Bal’s collection, inspired by Lakmē Rouge Bloom launch, captured the essence of life’s slow unfolding beauty—just like a flower in bloom. The collection featured flowing fabrics, intricate embroidery, and vibrant hues that mirrored the mysteries of the universe. Delicate floral motifs symbolized the bloom of life, with each ensemble narrating the journey of a flower from bud to full bloom under a starlit sky.
The finale was a true spectacle, with actress Ananya Panday who was show stopper. “Kaaynaat was a journey through the wonders of nature, celebrating the bloom of life and beauty. This collection reflects both the grace of nature and the enduring power of beauty,” said Rohit after the show.
Sadly, it turned out to be the designer’s last show in life. Among other accolades interspersing his chequered career, in 2020, he was recognised as the Iconic Fashion Designer of the country by the jury of the Rajnigandha Pearls India Fashion Awards.
The designer fraternity is broken. “This is extremely sad news for the entire fashion fraternity here. He was a true legend and his aesthetics defined the time he was working in and he was a trendsetter,” says celebrated designer Kunal Rawal when Indulge caught him on phone.
“He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Rohit Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations,” FDCI states on its official Instagram handle.
"I don't know, I can't really say anything, it’s shocking, I have no words to say anything. The recent show was so good. The biggest showman India has ever seen," says Rahul Mishra, one of the leading designers currently.
Fashion will take a backseat today as the couture world mourns its own.