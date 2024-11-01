Legendary Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away aged 63

The Indian fashion world is in mourning following the passing of Rohit Bal, a visionary designer who revolutionised the industry with his bold and innovative creations. Rohit, who passed away at the age of 63, was a true pioneer, seamlessly blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern sensibilities.

Rohit’s designs were a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage, often incorporating intricate embroidery, vibrant colours, and luxurious fabrics. Yet, he was never afraid to challenge conventions, pushing boundaries with his avant-garde silhouettes and unconventional pairings. His work graced runways and red carpets, captivating fashion enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) paid tribute to the designer, highlighting his role as a founding member and his profound impact on the industry in a statement. “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Rohit Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend,” the statement read.

The designer's health had been a concern in recent years, forcing him to take a step back from the fashion world. However, he made a triumphant return to the spotlight a few weeks ago, presenting his final collection at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. This final showcase served as a testament to his enduring creativity and unwavering dedication to his craft.