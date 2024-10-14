Ananya Panday shines as showstopper for Rohit Bal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 finale

Fashion designer Rohit Bal made a triumphant return to the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI grand finale, leaving the audience captivated with his stunning collection. The showstopper for Bal’s collection was none other than Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who graced the ramp in a beautiful ensemble.

Ananya’s look perfectly embodied the autumnal festive spirit with a contemporary twist. She wore a black velvet lehenga adorned with large red roses, paired with a short bralette blouse and a cape-style jacket. The intricate hand-embroidered borders on the roses added a touch of traditional elegance to the ensemble.