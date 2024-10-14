Ananya Panday shines as showstopper for Rohit Bal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 finale

Fashion designer Rohit Bal made a triumphant return to the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI grand finale, leaving the audience captivated with his stunning collection. The showstopper for Bal’s collection was none other than Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who graced the ramp in a beautiful ensemble.
Ananya’s look perfectly embodied the autumnal festive spirit with a contemporary twist. She wore a black velvet lehenga adorned with large red roses, paired with a short bralette blouse and a cape-style jacket. The intricate hand-embroidered borders on the roses added a touch of traditional elegance to the ensemble.
Bal’s signature design language was evident in the lehenga, which showcased his mastery of craftsmanship and attention to detail. The collection as a whole was a celebration of his return to the runway and his influence on Indian fashion.
Ananya complemented her attire with a classic makeup look, featuring winged eyeliner and a bright red lip. Her hair was styled in a low messy bun, adding a touch of casual sophistication.
The actress’s accessories played a crucial role in elevating the overall look. Round drop stud earrings and a matching cuff bracelet added a traditional yet modern touch, completing the ensemble.
Ananya’s mesmerising walk and Bal’s unique floral lehenga together created a memorable finale. The showstopper’s appearance was a fitting culmination of Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing the best of Indian fashion and design.