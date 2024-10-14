Sushmita Sen steals the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in a stunning white sari by Rashi Kapoor

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turned heads at Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing her impeccable style and grace. The actress graced the runway for designer Rashi Kapoor, who unveiled her latest collection, Espíritu Libre, a celebration of strength, art, and boundless spirit.
Sushmita, known for her bold fashion choices, looked stunning in a white sari from Rashi Kapoor’s collection. The sequin detailing on the sari added a touch of glamour, while the strapless bodice accentuated her curves and exuded modern elegance.
The actress complemented her look with a pink-coloured diamond necklace, adding a pop of colour and sophistication. Her minimal makeup, featuring a flawless base, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy pink lips, enhanced her natural beauty. Sushmita’s hair was styled in a side-parted bun with a few strands falling on her face, completing her regal look.
Sushmita has always been a trailblazer in the fashion world, effortlessly navigating the realms of traditional and Western styles. Her ability to carry off any look with confidence and grace has earned her admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.
As the showstopper for Rashi’s collection, Sushmita added a touch of stardom and glamour to the event. Her presence on the runway undoubtedly left a lasting impression on the audience and solidified her status as a fashion icon.