Sushmita Sen steals the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in a stunning white sari by Rashi Kapoor

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turned heads at Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing her impeccable style and grace. The actress graced the runway for designer Rashi Kapoor, who unveiled her latest collection, Espíritu Libre, a celebration of strength, art, and boundless spirit.

Sushmita, known for her bold fashion choices, looked stunning in a white sari from Rashi Kapoor’s collection. The sequin detailing on the sari added a touch of glamour, while the strapless bodice accentuated her curves and exuded modern elegance.