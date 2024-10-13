Dia Mirza stuns in Samant Chauhan’s bridal collection ‘Ethereal Bloom’ on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week 2024

The fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week was a spectacle of glamour and elegance, with Bollywood actress Dia Mirza gracing the runway for designer Samant Chauhan’s bridal collection, Ethereal Bloom.

Chauhan’s collection offered a refreshing take on Indian bridal fashion, blending traditional elements with contemporary silhouettes. Luxurious fabrics, intricate detailing, and a focus on timeless elegance were the hallmarks of the designs. Each ensemble showcased the perfect fusion of heritage and modernity, creating a dreamy and enchanting atmosphere on the ramp.