Dia Mirza stuns in Samant Chauhan’s bridal collection ‘Ethereal Bloom’ on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week 2024

The fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week was a spectacle of glamour and elegance, with Bollywood actress Dia Mirza gracing the runway for designer Samant Chauhan’s bridal collection, Ethereal Bloom.
Chauhan’s collection offered a refreshing take on Indian bridal fashion, blending traditional elements with contemporary silhouettes. Luxurious fabrics, intricate detailing, and a focus on timeless elegance were the hallmarks of the designs. Each ensemble showcased the perfect fusion of heritage and modernity, creating a dreamy and enchanting atmosphere on the ramp.
Dia, known for her grace and beauty, walked the runway with confidence, embodying the essence of the collection. Her outfit, inspired by the beauty of flowers, was a fitting tribute to the theme of the collection.
In a conversation with the media, Dia expressed her personal connection to the floral theme. “This garment is a celebration of flowers,” she said. “One of the most precious lessons a flower teaches is that it never compares itself to another. They just face the sun and spread beauty and joy in the world.”
As Lakme Fashion Week continues, fashion enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the grand finale by renowned designer Rohit Bal, which is scheduled for October 13. The event showcased the best of Indian fashion, from traditional bridal wear to contemporary designs, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.