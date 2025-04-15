BMW Group introduces BMW M Drift Academy in India.

BMW Group India announces the launch of the BMW M Drift Academy, an exclusive performance training platform that brings the thrill of drifting to India like never before. Designed for BMW M enthusiasts, this high–adrenaline experience debuts in India on 26-27 April 2025 at Raymonds compound, JK Gram, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra - 400606. The BMW M Drift Academy is a platform that inculcates the spirit of performance with purpose. It offers motorsport fans the chance to explore the thrill of drifting in a safe environment, away from public roads. The program encourages participants to take the pledge to #DriftResponsibly.

The BMW M Drift Academy opens its doors, inviting all car enthusiasts to take the first step towards mastering the art of controlled performance with BMW M2 and BMW M4 over two days. The course perfectly blends theory and hands-on track time – where skill meets thrill and your drifting journey begins.

Experienced BMW certified instructors will familiarise participants with the features of BMW M cars and train to master skills such as Controlling a Drift, Throttle Control, Maintaining a Drift, Exiting a Drift, Half Circle Drift, Exiting a Half Circle Drift with style, Full Circle Drift, Maintaining a Full Circle Drift (clockwise and anticlockwise) and Transition Drifting on a Figure 8.

The BMW M After Party celebrates the spirit, culture and community of BMW M. It’s an ideal playground for fans, drift lovers and car enthusiasts to come together over music, gourmet cuisine, drift shows and unforgettable performances by The Yellow Diary, Karan Kanchan & the DJ duo Prithvi B2B SMG.

The BMW M After Party entry tickets are available exclusively on DISTRICT starting at INR 999 onwards.