Hemanth Muddappa beats world champion Ricky Gadson at The Valley Run drag race

Reigning motorcycle drag racing national champion, Hemanth Muddappa, outgunned 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson (USA) at The Valley Run 2025 at the Aamby Valley strip on Sunday, April 13.
The 15-time national champion clocked a blistering 9.477 seconds astride a BMW S1000RR (Mantra Racing), the fastest sprint of the event.
The crowd erupted into a thunderous applause as Muddappa crossed the finish line after a flawless launch and clean top-end pull to secure the win in what will be remembered as a defining moment in Indian drag racing.
Speaking after the race, Muddappa said: “Ricky is a legend of the sport. But it’s a very happy and humbling moment for me and my team, Mantra Racing, as we beat him today. Today’s a happy day for India.”
The Superbike category had over 1,000 participants this weekend but it was Muddappa who stole the spotlight.