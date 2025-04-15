Hemanth Muddappa beats world champion Ricky Gadson at The Valley Run drag race

The crowd erupted into a thunderous applause as Muddappa crossed the finish line after a flawless launch and clean top-end pull to secure the win in what will be remembered as a defining moment in Indian drag racing.

Speaking after the race, Muddappa said: “Ricky is a legend of the sport. But it’s a very happy and humbling moment for me and my team, Mantra Racing, as we beat him today. Today’s a happy day for India.”

The Superbike category had over 1,000 participants this weekend but it was Muddappa who stole the spotlight.