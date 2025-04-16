Ajith Kumar prepares for high-octane GT4 battles at Belgium’s Spa Circuit

Ajith has a packed racing calendar ahead. His next appearance will be at the Zandvoort circuit from May 16 to 18, followed by another run at Spa from June 26 to 29. He will then head to Misano, Italy, for the race scheduled between July 18 and 20. In August, he’ll compete at the legendary Nürburgring before wrapping up the season in Barcelona from October 10 to 12.

Ajith Kumar Racing has quickly made a name for itself on the international motorsports scene. Earlier this year, the team secured third place in the 991 category at the 24H Dubai 2025, and repeated the feat at the 12H Mugello in Italy—a testament to their consistent performance and commitment.