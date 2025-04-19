This new Karting circuit gets global certification

The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, has received the highly coveted CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification, thus placing the facility among the elite karting circuits in the World.

The circuit, measuring 1.17 Kms, is the longest karting track in India with a multiple track configuration suitable for competitive racing as well as corporate and leisure activities which makes it attractive to a broad spectrum of clientele. Securing the licence is the culmination of months of designing, planning and efforts to develop a facility that conforms to global standards. The track layout has already received rave reviews about it being a driver’s delight, given the mix of sharp turns, high-speed straights, and elevation changes.