Valuable points for United Autosports and McLaren FIA World Endurance Championship challenge at Imola

The United Autosports McLaren GT3 EVO scored valuable points in round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship despite not being favoured for victory at the historic Imola circuit near Bologna.

The United Autosports team and drivers performed well in qualifying to set the fourth and fifth fastest times and head into Hyperpole top ten shoot-out session. Despite drivers Sean Gelael and Seb Baud improving their times, the McLaren GT3 EVO cars lined up eighth and ninth on the grid for the six-hour race. Working to a fuel-saving strategy in order to minimise time spent in the pits, the drivers dropped back from their initial starting positions but were able to conserve fuel in the opening 90 minutes of the race. Unfortunately, this advantage was later nullified with a Safety Car intervention.

Nevertheless, both crews drove well, with the 95 car coming home to earn two important championship points. The two McLaren GT3 EVO cars now sit third and ninth in the standings, ahead of next round at Spa-Francorchamps, where the United Autosports McLarens came tantalisingly close to victory last year.