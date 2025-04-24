Stage set for Indu Chandhok Memorial 48th South India Rally

It will be a landmark moment in the National Rally scene with the Hyundai

i20 making its debut. Prepared by Coimbatore-based JA Motorsports, the i20 will be driven by Hyderabad’s Jeet Jabhakh (co-driver V Sekar).



Similarly, two Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be seen in action for the first

time. Falkon Motorsports team’s C Ramcharan from Coimbatore, and

Hyderabad’s Naveen Puligilla, fresh from winning the WRC3 class in the

Kernya Safari, a round of the FIA World Rally Championship, will be

piloting the Fronx cars.



The highly competitive APRC field includes a lone lady participant in

Anushriya Gulati, a versatile driver from Uttarakhand who will be partnered by her regular co-driver Karan Aukta from Himachal Pradesh. Gulati, buoyed by a victory in the Thailand championship recently, will be looking forward to completing the South India Rally where she had non-finishes in her previous two attempts.



The MMSC has instituted the “Indu Chandhok Rolling Trophy” for the overall winner of the South India Rally annually. Incidentally, he himself was the first winner of the South India Rally in 1953 driving a Triumph Mayflower.

