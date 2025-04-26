A tyre company recently set the roads of the Northeast on fire with high octane performances

A key highlight of the tour was the blazing showcases of international Formula 4 and Wolf cars from the Indian Racing Festival, offering audiences an electrifying glimpse into the world of professional open-wheel racing. The lineup featured champions across generations-from 9 year-old karting sensations to racing champions and rally legends. Enthusiasts experienced jaw-dropping drifting displays in high-performance machines like Lexus and BMW, alongside gravity-defying stunts on Superbikes. The showstoppers were young karting prodigies on their Rotax Karts who pushed the limits of speed and skill, offering a powerful preview of India’s racing future.