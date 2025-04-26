Motorsports

A tyre company recently set the roads of the Northeast on fire with high octane performances

People across all ages got to witness the adrenaline pumping action of motorsports live, with both amateurs and professionals powering the roadshow
A tyre company recently set the roads of the Northeast on fire with high octane performances
Little Karting champions
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

JK Tyre & Industries, a pioneer in developing motorsports in India, took the thrill of performance-driven action to new heights with a focused tour in the North-East region. The “JK Tyre powered Indian Racing Festival- a carnival of Total Control” was scheduled from 12th to 22nd April, and covered key cities including Kohima, Aizawl, Shillong, Guwahati, and Gangtok.

Bike face-off!
Bike face-off!

In the North-East—renowned for its vibrant culture, adventure tourism, and musical heritage—the brand has seamlessly blended with the local spirit. The heart-thumping roadshows were designed to give the wide audience an opportunity to experience high-octane action up close in a region where it is fast evolving into a lifestyle and cultural phenomenon. The tour featured a dynamic mix of adrenaline-fueled events — all driven on JK Tyre’s ultra-high-performance Levitas Ultra range of tyres.

A tyre company recently set the roads of the Northeast on fire with high octane performances
This new Karting circuit gets global certification
F4 cars in action
F4 cars in action

A key highlight of the tour was the blazing showcases of international Formula 4 and Wolf cars from the Indian Racing Festival, offering audiences an electrifying glimpse into the world of professional open-wheel racing. The lineup featured champions across generations-from 9 year-old karting sensations to racing champions and rally legends. Enthusiasts experienced jaw-dropping drifting displays in high-performance machines like Lexus and BMW, alongside gravity-defying stunts on Superbikes. The showstoppers were young karting prodigies on their Rotax Karts who pushed the limits of speed and skill, offering a powerful preview of India’s racing future.

Getting the drift...
Getting the drift...

Nationally, JK Tyre has been at the forefront of Indian motorsports for over four decades. Its flagship event—the JK Tyre National Racing Championship (JKNRC)—is now in its 28th consecutive year and has grown into a premier platform for nurturing racing talent from across the country. Padma Shri awardee & India’s first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and Gaurav Gill,are  India’s first motorsport athletes to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award—besides many other are proud prodigies of JK Tyre.

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com