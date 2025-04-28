Karna Kadur, Musa Sherif top the leaderboard of FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship

After a lapse of three years, Bengaluru’s reigning

National champion Karna Kadur of Arka Motorsports won a round of the

FIA-Asia Pacific Rally Championship 2025 promoted by Vamcy Merla at the

Madras International Circuit, here on Sunday.



Karna Kadur, Musa Sherif top APRC, INRC for a grand double

It was a near-flawless drive in the Volkswagen Polo by the 36-year-old

Kadur who was greatly aided by his experienced co-driver Musa Sherif from Kasargod as the duo combined beautifully to also clinch the crown in the first round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Championship 2025 powered by Vamcy Merla and organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club.



Finishing second in APRC was Kadur’s team-mate and England-based former National champion Amittrajit Ghosh (co-driver Ashwin Naik, Mangaluru) while Delhi’s Harkrishan Wadia (co-driver Harish KN, Bengaluru) completed the APRC podium after Philippos Matthai (Harish KN), who was running third, retired with a mechanical problem about five kilometres from the finish of the day’s last Special Stage.