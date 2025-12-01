It all comes down to the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix yet again! Read predictions

Beating the odds

Lando Norris (The Leader) will have to drive his destiny. A podium finish (1st, 2nd or 3rd) guarantees him the World Championship, regardless of what the other two drivers do. But considering how the odds turned out to be during the last race at Qatar, hopefully we don't see a repeat of that or any faulty parts or new changes in the car that makes this last drive of the season one to forget.

Max Verstappen (The Challenger) has clearest path is to win the race and hope Norris finishes P4 or lower. If Verstappen finishes second, Norris needs to be P8 or worse. Oscar Piastri with the lowest amount of points must win the race and hope Norris finishes P6 or worse. If he finishes second, Lando Norris needs to be P10 or worse and Verstappen must miss the podium.