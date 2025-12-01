Max capitalises on McLaren's mistakes to win at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2025

Costly mistake

On Lap 7, a collision between Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Nico Hülkenberg (Kick Sauber) brought out the Safety Car. McLaren's decision not to pit both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris under an early Safety Car was widely criticized as a key strategic error. Most other cars pitted, which played perfectly into Verstappen's hands.

Oscar Piastri, who started on pole and won the earlier Sprint Race and was on track for a potential win before the Safety Car, finished P2 but was "speechless" and "furious" post-race, feeling a likely victory had been snatched away. Lando had a difficult race, losing out on the start and then dropping to P5 after his final stop. He fought back, making a crucial late-race pass on Kimi Antonelli on the penultimate lap to secure P4, which significantly helped his championship hopes.