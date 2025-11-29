Qatar's F1 Sprint Shootout has Piastri on pole, Lando at P3 and Max on P6!

After a difficult few races and being tied on points with Max Verstappen, this P1 is a massive championship morale boost for Piastri. It gives him the best possible starting position to score the maximum 8 points in the Sprint and re-establish a clear lead over Verstappen. It's an aggressive move in the title fight.

Championship contender Max Verstappen struggled massively with the handling of his Red Bull RB21, reporting significant bouncing/instability. He ruined his first flying lap in SQ3 by running wide and could only manage P6 on his final attempt. This is a huge setback for the four-time champion. Starting P6 means he is behind both title rivals (Piastri P1, Norris P3), Mercedes (Russell P2) and even his own teammate, Yuki Tsunoda (P5). He must fight through traffic to salvage points, making his path to the title much harder this weekend.