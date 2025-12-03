With two new teams on the grid, the full lineup for the Formula 1 2026, revealed!

Same old

For Ferrari, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's partnership continues for a second season. Leclerc's long-term deal is rumoured to run until at least 2029, while Hamilton is confirmed to cover the 2026 season as he chases his record-breaking eighth World Championship with the Scuderia after a highly-unsuccessful season.

McLaren retains its youthful and highly successful pairing. Both drivers are on long-term, multi-year contracts, keeping them together for a fourth consecutive season. They are seen as one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid as the team aims to capitalise on the new rules and defend their Constructors' Championship for another season!