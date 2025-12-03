With two new teams on the grid, the full lineup for the Formula 1 2026, revealed!

The driver lineup for the 2026 Formula 1 season is complete across all teams, including the new entry, Cadillac. Now completely locked in with 11 teams and 22 drivers, the grid balances a few high-profile veteran returns (Pérez, Bottas) with the promotion of exciting new talents (Hadjar, Lindblad, Bortoleto) as well.
Cadillac F1 Team enters the grid as the 11th team and has opted for a very experienced line-up, bringing back two veteran Grand Prix winners: Sergio Pérez returns to F1 after his departure from Red Bull. Valtteri Bottas also returns, last having raced for Sauber (now Audi). This pairing boasts over 500 Grand Prix starts and provides a solid, experienced foundation for the new American-backed squad.
Williams has secured an experienced pairing by bringing in Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon, signaling a clear intent to move up the grid as they enter the new regulation era. Mercedes to stick with the pairing of seven-time race winner George Russell and young Italian protégé Kimi Antonelli, showing faith in their in-house talent development. Audi (currently Sauber) transitions into the full Audi works team, they retain drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.
For Ferrari, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's partnership continues for a second season. Leclerc's long-term deal is rumoured to run until at least 2029, while Hamilton is confirmed to cover the 2026 season as he chases his record-breaking eighth World Championship with the Scuderia after a highly-unsuccessful season.
McLaren retains its youthful and highly successful pairing. Both drivers are on long-term, multi-year contracts, keeping them together for a fourth consecutive season. They are seen as one of the strongest driver line-ups on the grid as the team aims to capitalise on the new rules and defend their Constructors' Championship for another season!
