Ferrari's failures

The four years at Ferrari were his peak years of absolute F1 performance because he had a race-winning car, 4 Grand Prix victories and consistently in the top half of the Drivers' Championship but team did not see it. Ferrari's before onboarding Sainz was in a deep slump, finishing a dismal 6th in the Constructors' Championship in 2020. While the racer helped uplift the team significantly from this low to P3 in 2021 and Sainz even outscored Leclerc in his first year.

Despite this objective uplift, the team's internal structure and public narrative were consistently built around Leclerc as the future champion. Sainz was often seen as the highly competent second driver brought in to help the team, but not necessarily to lead it. For a driver of Carlos' caliber, a seat is only productive if it gives him a genuine, long-term, equal chance at the World Championship. Ferrari never offered that, culminating in the team signing Lewis Hamilton to replace him, unequivocally ending any chance of future wins.