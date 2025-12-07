Max, Lando and Oscar take the front rows for the Formula One season finale!

Inching for fifth

Max has not made mistakes for as long we have known him as a Formula One driver, atleast not since he began winning his championships. But he is surely counting on his rival teams to slip up and when that happens he is at the right place at the right time to swoop in and take the win.

As he admitted himself, both his parents aren't there to cheer him on because they were not supposed to be in the championship to begin with. While the season has been a memorable one, mostly McLaren dominant, we have had a few surprise podiums along the way! Think Kimi Antonelli, Isaack Hajdar, Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. And here we are all ready to witness the most exciting race, the finale, the last race weekend of the season to see which one of three have their fates well-written and who will have their name go down in history.