Max, Lando and Oscar take the front rows for the Formula One season finale!

This is only the fifth time in F1 history that three drivers have been in contention for the title at the final race of the season. The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the season finale is the decider because the World Drivers' Championship is coming down to a thrilling three-way battle. Max Verstappen secured pole position for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying session, which took place yesterday.
Inching for fifth
Max has not made mistakes for as long we have known him as a Formula One driver, atleast not since he began winning his championships. But he is surely counting on his rival teams to slip up and when that happens he is at the right place at the right time to swoop in and take the win.
As he admitted himself, both his parents aren't there to cheer him on because they were not supposed to be in the championship to begin with. While the season has been a memorable one, mostly McLaren dominant, we have had a few surprise podiums along the way! Think Kimi Antonelli, Isaack Hajdar, Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. And here we are all ready to witness the most exciting race, the finale, the last race weekend of the season to see which one of three have their fates well-written and who will have their name go down in history.
Everyone's dream
Lando Norris will definitely win the championship if he finishes 3rd or higher, regardless of what Verstappen and Piastri do. His goal is simple: get on the podium. Norris's best lap was 1:22.408, a difference of just 0.201 seconds from Max Verstappen's final time of 1:22.207.
Max received a crucial slipstream (tow) on the long straight from his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, in Q3. This small aerodynamic boost is believed to have given him the critical time advantage he needed to secure pole position, which Red Bull had strategically planned.
Slight margin
Lando's lap was just 0.029 seconds faster than Piastri's time of 1:22.437. This shows how evenly matched the McLaren cars were, but also highlights that Piastri was extremely close to displacing Norris from the front row.
The tiny margin of 0.029 seconds between the two suggests that Piastri's small deficit was likely accumulated across a few minor details in the long, complex Yas Marina circuit, possibly due to a slight difference in line, traction out of a corner or minimal tyre degradation that Norris managed to handle better. Oscar needs to win the race and hope Norris finishes 6th or lower.
Winner winner
Both drivers are in contention, and they start 2nd and 3rd, right behind Max Verstappen. If Verstappen is leading the race, and Piastri is running ahead of Norris, McLaren may have to consider team orders to ask Piastri to let Norris pass, ensuring Norris gets the podium finish needed for the championship.
This is a massive internal debate: Do they prioritize winning the championship (favoured by Norris) or let the drivers race freely (which might hand the title to Verstappen)? But the championship could be decided by the first corner, a pit stop, an accident or a controversial team radio message, making it a truly unmissable finale!
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.