Lando Norris clinches the 2025 Formula One World Drivers' Championship!

Lando Norris finished the race in 3rd place to secure the title by just two points over Max Verstappen in the final standings. Starting on the front row in P2 but was quickly passed by his teammate, Piastri, on the first lap. He then faced pressure from Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) throughout the race, but held his nerve and executed a flawless final stint to cross the line in the vital P3.

The win was incredibly emotional for the 26-year-old Briton, who was tearful on the team radio and after exiting his car. It marks McLaren's first Drivers' Championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008. Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position, driving a dominant race. This was his 8th race win of the season and the 71st of his career. He had to settle for second place in the final Drivers' Championship standings, ending his streak of four consecutive titles.