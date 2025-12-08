Lando Norris clinches the 2025 Formula One World Drivers' Championship!

We expected it to be phenominal and it was! Peaceful, no safety cars or red flags, yet thrilling! Coming into 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Norris (McLaren) led Verstappen (Red Bull) by 12 points and his teammate Oscar Piastri (McLaren) by 16 points in a three-way title battle. Norris needed a podium finish (P3 or better) to guarantee the championship if Verstappen won, which is exactly what happened.
Lando Norris finished the race in 3rd place to secure the title by just two points over Max Verstappen in the final standings. Starting on the front row in P2 but was quickly passed by his teammate, Piastri, on the first lap. He then faced pressure from Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) throughout the race, but held his nerve and executed a flawless final stint to cross the line in the vital P3.
The win was incredibly emotional for the 26-year-old Briton, who was tearful on the team radio and after exiting his car. It marks McLaren's first Drivers' Championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008. Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position, driving a dominant race. This was his 8th race win of the season and the 71st of his career. He had to settle for second place in the final Drivers' Championship standings, ending his streak of four consecutive titles.
Temporary hiccups
Norris pitted early, attempting to undercut his rivals, but was released into traffic. This proved to be one of the nerviest parts of the race, as he had to fight his way past cars on older tyres to maintain his pace.
A highly anxious moment came when Norris was battling Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull). Tsunoda aggressively defended his position by weaving multiple times. Norris eventually overtook him, running four wheels off-track in the process. While Norris was investigated, the stewards cleared him, instead penalising Tsunoda 5 seconds for excessive defending. This was a critical point where Norris's podium spot could have been jeopardised.
Crossing the chequered flag
The first sign of the magnitude of the achievement came over the team radio when his race engineer confirmed he had won. Engineer said "That's it, mate, you are World Champion, World Champion!" Lando choking up replied, "Thank you guys. Oh my God. You made a kid's dream come true. Thanks so much. I love you guys. Thanks for everything. You deserve it. I love you, Mom. I love you, Dad. Thanks for everything. Oh, I'm crying."
After performing a series of spectacular celebratory doughnuts and burnouts on the start-finish straight, an emotional Norris could barely hold back tears after getting out of the car and soon after, many congratulations, hugs and celebrations rolled in. He once asked if the fireworks were for him and last night, they truley were! And with that Formula One signed off for the winter, promising us an even better season Spring 2025!
