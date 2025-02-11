Ajith Kumar talks about ‘bad crash’ during racing practice in Portugal, calls it a ‘nerve-wracking moment’

Ajith Kumar’s dedication to motorsport racing was tested recently when he experienced a significant crash during a practice session in Estoril, Portugal, for an upcoming event. Miraculously, the actor emerged unscathed from the incident, which resulted in substantial damage to his vehicle.
Speaking after the practice run, Ajith stated that he had a ‘bad crash’ and called it a ‘nerve-wracking moment’. He also lauded his team's quick work in repairing the car, enabling him to continue with the qualifying round.
In a video shared by a fan page on YouTube, Ajith discussed his experience. “It feels great to be racing here in Estoril on the track. It’s very surreal to be sitting in the car on the circuit. It’s a proud moment, actually. It’s a very technical circuit; I’m glad my timing is getting better. It’s been a good weekend so far,” he said.
He then addressed the crash, explaining, “Of course, this morning, it was disastrous in practice when I crashed. I had a bad crash. Thanks to my team, they put the car together and had to go straight for the qualifying. A nerve-wracking moment for me, you know.”
Ajith also expressed his gratitude for the support he receives, acknowledging the growing interest in racing among his fans. “I am so happy that they started to follow this sport that I love so much. I’m extremely grateful not just to the fans but to everybody back home who have been following me and wanting to know what I’m up to. I give my thanks to all of them,” he said.
This incident follows a similar crash Ajith experienced last month in Dubai during a practice run for the 24H Dubai race. His team confirmed that he narrowly escaped injury in that instance as well, with his car hitting a barrier.