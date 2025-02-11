Ajith Kumar talks about ‘bad crash’ during racing practice in Portugal, calls it a ‘nerve-wracking moment’

Ajith Kumar’s dedication to motorsport racing was tested recently when he experienced a significant crash during a practice session in Estoril, Portugal, for an upcoming event. Miraculously, the actor emerged unscathed from the incident, which resulted in substantial damage to his vehicle.

Speaking after the practice run, Ajith stated that he had a ‘bad crash’ and called it a ‘nerve-wracking moment’. He also lauded his team's quick work in repairing the car, enabling him to continue with the qualifying round.

In a video shared by a fan page on YouTube, Ajith discussed his experience. “It feels great to be racing here in Estoril on the track. It’s very surreal to be sitting in the car on the circuit. It’s a proud moment, actually. It’s a very technical circuit; I’m glad my timing is getting better. It’s been a good weekend so far,” he said.

He then addressed the crash, explaining, “Of course, this morning, it was disastrous in practice when I crashed. I had a bad crash. Thanks to my team, they put the car together and had to go straight for the qualifying. A nerve-wracking moment for me, you know.”