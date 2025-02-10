Ajith Kumar’s simple yet powerful act of kindness—tying a fan’s shoelaces—melts hearts online

Riding high on the box office sucess of his latest film, Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar has captured hearts off-screen with a touching display of kindness. An unseen video has surfaced showing the actor in a heartwarming interaction with a young fan.

The video captures Ajith, still clad in his racing suit, noticing a young woman struggling with her shoelaces. Without hesitation, he bends down and assists her, tying the laces himself. The gesture, simple yet profound, has resonated deeply with fans. Following the act of kindness, Ajith is seen engaging in conversation with crew members, sharing smiles and laughter, further demonstrating his down-to-earth demeanour.