Ajith Kumar’s simple yet powerful act of kindness—tying a fan’s shoelaces—melts hearts online

Riding high on the box office sucess of his latest film, Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar has captured hearts off-screen with a touching display of kindness. An unseen video has surfaced showing the actor in a heartwarming interaction with a young fan.
The video captures Ajith, still clad in his racing suit, noticing a young woman struggling with her shoelaces. Without hesitation, he bends down and assists her, tying the laces himself. The gesture, simple yet profound, has resonated deeply with fans. Following the act of kindness, Ajith is seen engaging in conversation with crew members, sharing smiles and laughter, further demonstrating his down-to-earth demeanour.
The video, shared on X by a fan account, has garnered a range of reactions. One user expressed awe, writing, "Uff that one of the world wonder," while another simply stated, "Great." The clip showcases a side of Ajith beyond the action hero persona, revealing his genuine care for others.
Vidaamuyarchi, set in Azerbaijan, tells the story of Arjun (Ajith Kumar) and Kayal (Trisha), a couple facing divorce after 12 years of marriage. When Kayal goes missing in Azerbaijan, Arjun embarks on a quest to find her.
Ajith's passion for racing is well-known. Last September, he launched his own racing team, adding another dimension to his already multifaceted career. His racing experience includes participation in the BMW Asian Championship, British Formula 3, and European Formula 2.
Last month, he narrowly escaped injury during a practice session for the 24H Dubai 2025 race in Dubai, underscoring his dedication to the sport.