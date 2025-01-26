‘This award is as much yours as it is mine’: Ajith Kumar expresses gratitude after Padma Bhushan honour

Actor Ajith Kumar, who has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, well-wishers, and colleagues, calling the recognition a collective achievement.

Through a statement shared by his publicist on X, Ajith expressed his emotions on receiving the honour. “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India,” the actor said. He thanked the President, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the recognition, calling it a privilege and a generous acknowledgment of his contributions.

Ajith emphasised that the award was not merely a personal accolade but a testament to the support he had received throughout his career. “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey,” he wrote.

He also acknowledged the encouragement he received from the motor racing and rifle shooting fraternities, thanking organisations like the Madras Motor Sports Club, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club.