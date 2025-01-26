Padma Awards 2025: Ricky Kej, Arijit Singh conferred with the Padma Shri, Ajith Kumar honoured with Padma Bhushan

India’s prestigious Padma Awards for 2025 have been announced, honouring individuals for their exceptional contributions across various disciplines. The awards, traditionally presented on Republic Day, recognise distinguished service in fields such as arts, social work, public affairs, science, and engineering.

This year’s list includes 113 recipients of the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, recognising distinguished contributions in various fields. Among the recipients are prominent figures from the arts, including playback singer Arijit Singh, theatre veteran Barry John, and renowned music composer Ricky Kej. Other notable awardees include Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia (dance), Lakshminarayana Subramaniam (music), and Jatin Goswami (art).

The Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third highest civilian honour, will be conferred upon several distinguished personalities. This year’s recipients include prominent figures from the film industry, such as acclaimed actors Anant Nag (Kannada), Nandamuri Balakrishna (Telugu), Ajith Kumar (Tamil), and actress and dancer Shobana Chandrakumar. Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also joins this list. The late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Bhushan.