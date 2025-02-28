Breaking down Carlos Sainz Jr’s net worth and F1 salary

Carlos Sainz is having a fantastic February. He was declared the fastest from Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on the second day of F1 pre-season testing. And on Day 3, Sainz, who drives for Williams and previously drove for Ferrari, clocked 1min 29.348sec for the quickest lap. Moreover, Carlos Sainz will become the new director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association in 2025, succeeding Sebastian Vettel. The Spanish sensation has been in F1 since 2015 and is also part of several lucrative brand deals. Let’s explore his income streams and net worth further.

What is Carlos Sainz Jr’s net worth in 2025?

Carlos Sainz Jr has reportedly accrued a net worth of $47 million. Carlos Sainz Jr. had a contract with Ferrari till 2024 which earned him a salary of USD 10 million per year. Recent reports suggest that the Sainz, who’s the winner of three Grands Prix, has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with Williams that pays him €10 million per season.