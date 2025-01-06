In Pics: 2025 Dakar Rally participants tackle tricky competitive stages

French racing driver Sebastien Loeb gets out his Dacia Sandrider after a training twp days before the start of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025Christophe Ena
A general view of the base camp two day before the start of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025Christophe Ena
Rider Axel Mustad of Norway speaks with a local people two days before the start of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025Christophe Ena
Mechanics carry wheels two days before the start of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Edouard Boulanger competes during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Edouard Boulanger competes during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
A man takes a photo of Luciano Benavides of Argentina as he rides during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin compete during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
People watch driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
A man takes a photo of a car during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Benjamin Favre and co-driver Thibaud Darroux compete during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
Young boys wave Truck driver Miklos Kovacs and co-drivers Laszlo Acs and Peter Czegledi as they compete during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
Rider Kevin Benavides competes during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Guillaume De Mevius and co-driver Mathieu Baumel compete during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025Christophe Ena
A driver steers his car during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin compete during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025Christophe Ena
Rider Rui Goncalves competes during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Joao Ferreira and co-driver Filipe Palmeiro in the left car compete during stage one of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz compete during the stage two, day One, of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025Christophe Ena
Driver Carlos Sainz and co-driver Lucas Cruz compete during the stage two, day One, of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025Christophe Ena
Goncalo Gurreiro and co-driver Cadu Sachs remove their car blocked in the sand during the stage two, day One, of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025Christophe Ena
Honda rider Skyler Howes of the U.S arrives at the bivouac after the stage two, day one, of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025Christophe Ena
Ford driver Nani Roma of Spain repairs a wheel at the bivouac after the stage two, day one, of the Dakar Rally with start in Bisha and finish in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025Christophe Ena
Women take photos of Andrea Winkler of Italy as he rides during the prologue of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025Christophe Ena
Mechanics prepare the Citroën 2CV of Netherlands' Floris De Raadt and David Kann two days before the start of the Dakar Rally in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025Christophe Ena