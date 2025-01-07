Superstar Ajith Kumar crashes his Porsche 992 at the Dubai 24 Hour Endurance race practice

Ajith Kumar, Tamil actor and racer, competing in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race in Dubai, was unharmed in a high-speed collision that occurred during a practice session. At 180 kilometers per hour, Ajith's Porsche 992 spun multiple times before slamming into the barricades.

To the relief of his fans and employees, the actor fortunately escaped uninjured. Ajith was practicing for the endurance event — a 24-hour relay competition — for six hours when the crash happened. His crew posted a video of the vehicle spinning seven times before stopping.

Race officials promptly helped Ajith, who was wearing racing gear, and escorted to an ambulance for a preventative medical examination.