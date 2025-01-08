Ajith Kumar expected to resume race practice following major crash in Dubai

Ajith Kumar, whose race car was involved in a significant crash during a practice session in Dubai on Tuesday, is expected to resume his training today for the upcoming race scheduled for January 11, according to reports.
Ajith, a passionate racing enthusiast, owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, which will compete in the prestigious 24H Dubai 2025 event from January 10-12.
The actor, who is also one of the four drivers on his team, had his first practice session on Tuesday, during which his car crashed into the sideboards, causing considerable damage. Fortunately, Ajith emerged unscathed, much to the relief of fans and onlookers.
Further reassuring news came from Fabian Duffieux, the manager of Ajith's racing team, who provided the first official update following the incident. Duffieux shared several photos on Instagram featuring Ajith looking fit and healthy, without any visible injuries.
Accompanying the pictures, Duffieux penned a reassuring message about Ajith's safety. “Test day 1 done. Ajith is safe, without a scratch and that's the most important. Today was another reminder that the journey of learning never ends. No matter the setback, our passion for racing pushes us to keep going, to keep improving, and to keep learning from every experience. The road ahead is still full of lessons, and we are ready to face them all as a team, as a family,” he wrote.
The 24H Dubai 2025 is an important race for Ajith as it marks his racing team's competitive debut. He will compete in the Porsche 992 class alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. This event will also kickstart an intense endurance campaign for the team, which has partnered with Bas Koeten Racing for technical and logistical support.
Ajith had recently returned to Chennai from Singapore with his family, where they celebrated the New Year and his daughter Anoushka’s birthday. He stayed behind after the family’s departure to catch a flight to Dubai for the race.