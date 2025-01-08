Ajith Kumar expected to resume race practice following major crash in Dubai

Ajith Kumar, whose race car was involved in a significant crash during a practice session in Dubai on Tuesday, is expected to resume his training today for the upcoming race scheduled for January 11, according to reports.

Ajith, a passionate racing enthusiast, owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, which will compete in the prestigious 24H Dubai 2025 event from January 10-12.

The actor, who is also one of the four drivers on his team, had his first practice session on Tuesday, during which his car crashed into the sideboards, causing considerable damage. Fortunately, Ajith emerged unscathed, much to the relief of fans and onlookers.