Ajith Kumar modifies Dubai 24H 2025 participation, to race in Porsche Cayman GT4 after practice crash

Actor Ajith Kumar, recently back on the racing circuit, has adjusted his participation in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race following a crash during a practice run. While preparing for the race, Ajith’s car collided with a barrier, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle. Fortunately, the actor emerged from the accident unharmed.
Following the incident, Ajith Kumar Racing released a statement on Saturday, outlining the changes to his involvement in the event. The team emphasised that Ajith’s well-being and the team’s overall success are their top priorities. The statement explained that the demanding nature of 24-hour endurance racing prompted the team to reassess their strategy.
“In the last couple of days, the core committee of Ajith Kumar Racing has thoroughly assessed the impact of the recent crash involving Mr. Ajith Kumar during preparations for the Dubai 24H Series,” the statement read. “The 24-hour endurance racing format is immensely demanding, and the team has kept in consideration the challenges that lies ahead of the long season. As the team owner and an integral part of the team, Mr. Ajith Kumar’s well-being and the overall success of the teams remain the top priorities.”
After careful consideration, Ajith made the “difficult but selfless decision to step back from driving for Ajith Kumar Racing in the upcoming Dubai 24H Series,” the statement continued. However, it clarified that Ajith’s passion for motorsport remains strong, and he will continue to be actively involved in the event.
In a revised role, Ajith will serve as the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten in the Porsche 992 Cup Car (Number 901), while also competing as a driver for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon in the Porsche Cayman GT4 (Number 414). This dual role allows him to remain an integral part of the race while prioritising his safety. The team further clarified that Ajith would indeed be racing, driving for Ajith Kumar Racing by Razoon.
Ajith’s return to racing marks his renewed focus on motorsport after more than a decade. He has previously participated in international races, balancing his racing pursuits with his film career. He recently revealed that he intends to dedicate his non-racing periods to filming. He has two upcoming films, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.