Ajith Kumar modifies Dubai 24H 2025 participation, to race in Porsche Cayman GT4 after practice crash

Actor Ajith Kumar, recently back on the racing circuit, has adjusted his participation in the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race following a crash during a practice run. While preparing for the race, Ajith’s car collided with a barrier, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle. Fortunately, the actor emerged from the accident unharmed.

Following the incident, Ajith Kumar Racing released a statement on Saturday, outlining the changes to his involvement in the event. The team emphasised that Ajith’s well-being and the team’s overall success are their top priorities. The statement explained that the demanding nature of 24-hour endurance racing prompted the team to reassess their strategy.