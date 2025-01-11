‘Your passion continues to inspire us all,’ says Sivakarthikeyan to Ajith Kumar

As Ajith Kumar gears up to race today in the 24H Dubai 2025 racing competition, actor Sivakarthikeyan has sent him his best wishes, saying that the star's "unwavering passion and dedication" were continuing to inspire everybody.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Wishing the best, dear #AjithKumar Sir, for the 24H Series in Dubai! Your unwavering passion and dedication continue to inspire us all. May you achieve immense success in this as well, Sir ."

Ajith's team has finished in the seventh pole position, clocking 2:03,476 (Combined), and thereby qualifying.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar, in an interview, to a television channel on Thursday said that he would not be signing any new films until the racing season was on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commenced.